New polls show people find Trump, Comey hard to trust

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Three new polls compiled by the Washington Post show a majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump is interfering with the investigation into the 2016 election and that he and former FBI Director James Comey are hard to trust.

The first poll shows a majority of Americans believe Trump is interfering, rather than cooperating, with the investigation on Russia influencing the 2016 president election. Overall, 56 percent of those polled believe Trump is interfering. When considering just Democrats, the number climbs much higher to 87 percent.

The next poll shows most Americans do not trust Trump or Comey when it comes to what they have to say about the investigation. Seventy-two percent of people said they trust the president “some” or “not at all.” Fifty-five percent of those polled said the same thing about Comey.

The last poll shows a majority of Americans, 61 percent, believe Trump fired Comey to protect himself. Out of Democrats polled, 88 percent said they believe that.

The Washington Post said Comey’s investigation into both Trump and Secretary Hillary Clinton’s campaigns may be a factor into why people do not trust him.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)