WESTWOOD, Mass. (WHDH) – Former Patriots quarterback, Drew Bledsoe, hit the field in Westwood for a great cause on Saturday.

Bledsoe and other NFL alumni joined forces with veterans to raise money at the Wounded Warriors Football Game.

It wasn’t your typical football game—one side featured New England Patriots alumni, and the other featured the Wounded Warriors Amputee Football Team.

The chance to honor veterans brought these former NFL players and military members head-to-head in the cold on the Hawks football field in Westwood.

All proceeds go to the Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Team and other disabled veterans initiatives in New England.

Retired Capt. Joe Bellino, a former New England Patriot, served three deployments in Vietnam.

“I certainly am glad I was able to serve our country, and I want to support the veterans who come back,” said Bellino.

Bellino said the wounded veterans are the real athletes.

