Nor’easter brings heavy snow, strong winds, flood concerns to Massachusetts

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A powerful nor’easter moving through New England will bring blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to many areas across Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Wind-driven snow could lead to power outages across the state. Governor Charlie Baker spoke Tuesday morning and urged residents to stay off the roads and avoid crowding plow trucks.

Storms conditions across the state will vary based on location. Areas north and west of Boston are expected to see the heaviest of the snowfall.

Snow totals could top out at close to two feet of snow in northeastern, central and western Massachusetts, when things are all said and done Tuesday night.

(7’s Jonathan Hall reports from Scituate)

High tide hit around 1:30 p.m. in Scituate, and the winds reached peak around the same time.

The tide brought minor flooding on several streets.

The winds ripped down power lines across the area. Town officials report about 80 customers lost power on Tuesday afternoon.

(7’s Matt Rascon reports from Bridegewater)

Baker said the areas most vulnerable for power outages are south of Boston due to wind and a wintry mix of sleet, snow and rain.

(7’s Alex DiPrato reports from Sandwich)

Coastal flooding is also a major concern. Beach erosion is likely as conditions deteriorate.

Howling winds of up to 65 mph are expected on Cape Cod and the Islands.

About 3 inches of snow at most is expected for Chatham and other areas on the Cape. The Plymouth area is expecting 3-6 inches of snow.

(7’s Steve Cooper reports from Fitchburg)

Towns and cities across central Massachusetts are among the areas being hardest hit by the storm.

Fitchburg ended up getting more than a foot of snow by the end of the day Tuesday. Plows and front-loaders were hard at work removing large piles of snow. Drivers were told to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary so the plows could work.

(7’s Dan Hausle reports from Worcester)

The National Weather Service initially said Worcester met blizzard criteria on Tuesday but later updated their statement to say Lawrence did. Blizzard criteria consists of three hours of blowing and falling snow, reduced visibility for three or more hours They too are expecting as much as 20 inches of snow.

High winds and heavy snow made even short walks difficult in Worcester. The conditions resulted in downed trees and power lines.

The DCU Center lost power, sending people there for a conference heading for the exits.

The Springfield area is expecting the similar conditions.

Crews are out in full force working to keep the roads clear.

Freezing temperatures could lead to icy and slick conditions.

(7’s Bri Eggers reports from Boston)

Boston is expecting to be hit by 6-12 inches of snow. Whipping winds are making for brutal conditions in the city.

Mayor Marty Walsh declared a snow emergency. A parking ban is in effect.

Schools across the state cancelled class on Tuesday. Boston’s Logan Airport said it expects to cancel hundreds of flights.

(7’s Steve Tellier reports from Framingham)

Cities and towns in the state’s MetroWest region will see anywhere between 16-20 inches of snow. Visibility in the area is low as winds blow the snow. The area is also under a blizzard warning.

(7’s Kerri Corrado reports from North Andover)

The storm arrived in North Andover on Tuesday, bringing high winds and heavy snow. The area experienced whiteout conditions at times.

Many stores were closed for the day and the town was deserted.

Howling winds and waves battered the northeast coast along Plum Island. Areas near Newburyport were under a coastal flood watch. People were trapped from entering or leaving Plum Island at one point on Tuesday after utility poles came down. Crews then cut the power to Plum Island so the poles could be repaired and traffic could begin moving again.

Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said erosion was a big concern of many residents, especially the risk of dunes washing away.

