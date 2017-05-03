Northampton schools to reinstate ‘high five Fridays’

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WHDH) - Northampton schools have replaced the controversial ‘high five Fridays.’

One officer has been selected to regularly visit all four elementary schools in the town.

He will start the weekly visits next fall.

The high five program, in which officers would give high fives to students, was cancelled this winter when parents complained that the police presence made some students uncomfortable.

