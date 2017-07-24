NY restaurant limits parents dining with children to 1 alcoholic drink

Clifton Park, NY (WHDH) — A New York restaurant is aiming to fight drunk driving, especially when children are involved.

The restaurant has a policy that anyone who has kids with them is only allowed to order one alcoholic beverage.

Bartenders say it is because kids don’t get a voice in the situation.

“I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving,” said general manager, Melisa Gravele. “I could never do that and it’s a choice that you can avoid.”

Some waitresses end up take the brunt of those who disagree though.

“They do get berated at the tables and some come back very very upset,” said Gravelle, “but the managers go to the table and they explain, we’re not picking on parents, it’s just something that we feel in our hearts is something that we can do in order to help.”

The restaurant says if you do not abide by the policy then you will be asked to leave.

The state says the policy is legal.

