Odin Lloyd’s family asks for summary judgement in wrongful death lawsuit

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of Odin Lloyd is asking a judge to deliver a summary judgement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

The lawyer representing Ursula Ward, Lloyd’s mother, said a jury is not needed to prove Hernandez is liable for her son’s death because he was already convicted nearly two years ago in criminal court.

A week after Hernandez was convicted, Ward’s attorney reopened her wrongful death lawsuit. Ward is suing Hernandez for an unspecified amount and her attorney said she is struggling financially, especially without her son.

“It’s been over three years now since she lost her son, who was such a part of the care and support of that household and that includes financial support,” said attorney Doug Sheff. “She’s fallen into a struggle and would greatly appreciate a ruling in her favor so that she could get justice in this case and be able to recover damages needed to sustain her household.”

Hernandez is now serving life in prison for Lloyd’s murder.

