HOLYOKE, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials in Holyoke are investigating a possible case of Arson.

According to officials, at least three tractor-trailers carrying Comcast television remotes were intentionally set on fire.

The flames started Sunday night near the intersection of Sargeant and Commercial Streets in Holyoke.

Nobody was injured in the fires.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Holyoke Police.

