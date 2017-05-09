Oregon on track to be first with no-gender option on license

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is on track to become the first state to allow residents to skip a gender identity on their driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Transgender residents say the change would make them feel safer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive says Tuesday the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles doesn’t oppose the change and will hold a hearing Wednesday in Portland.

In Oregon, changing the rules on gender identity for a driver’s license doesn’t require a vote by lawmakers.

Those who want a new license with no gender listed would have to pay a renewal fee.

Last year, a Portland judge allowed Jaime Shupe to legally identify as neither male nor female.

Shupe asked for an updated license, prompting the proposed changes.

