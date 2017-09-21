Organizer of failed Boston IndyCar race sues city for $15.5M

BOSTON (AP) – The man who led the failed effort to bring IndyCar racing to Boston is suing the city.

WGBH-FM reported on Thursday that John Casey, the former CEO of Boston Grand Prix, has filed a lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court seeking $15.5 million in damages.

Casey sued Austin Blackmon, the city’s Chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space, earlier this year, but that suit was dismissed in July because state law doesn’t allow public employees to be sued individually for negligence.

Casey argues in both suits that Blackmon waited months to inform race organizers about changes to federal flood maps, leading to delays in the permitting process that doomed the race. The Boston IndyCar race was slated for last Labor Day weekend.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh’s office declined to comment.

