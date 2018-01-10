Outspoken Steelers player guarantees playoff win over Patriots

(WHDH) — With New England and Pittsburgh needing to win their AFC Divisional playoff games this weekend to setup a championship weekend rematch, one Steelers veteran is already looking ahead and guaranteeing a victory over the Patriots.

Having dominated the AFC with five Super Bowl victories since 2001, the 13-3 Patriots tend to hear their fair share of trash talk, especially come playoff time. The latest to speak out against them is safety Mike Mitchell.

“We can play them in Hell, we can play the in Haiti, we can play them in New England,” safety Mitchell told Sports Illustrated. “We’re going to win.”

When the Patriots and Steelers played during the regular season, New England edged out a 27-24 win, in part thanks to an overturned touchdown late in the 4th quarter and a Ben Roethlisberger goal-line interception.

Mitchell says he and his team are motivated to win for fellow teammate Ryan Shazier, who suffered a season-ending spinal injury late in the year.

Bill Belichick has made it clear that his team’s only focus is on the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots and Titans play Saturday night in Foxboro. Pittsburgh will host Jacksonville on Sunday.

The AFC Championship will be played at Gillette Stadium this season. The Patriots waxed Pittsburgh in last year’s AFC Championship, 36-17.

