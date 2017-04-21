Paris police detain 3 relatives of gun suspect

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutors’ office leading the investigation into the Champs-Elysees gun attack says police have detained for questioning three family members of the suspected gunman, who was shot and killed.

The prosecutors’ office stressed Friday that questioning family members is routine in such cases, as investigators seek to determine whether the gunman was acting alone, where he got his weapons and other details.

The Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack that killed one police officer and injured two others on the iconic Parisian boulevard Thursday night.

Far-right French populist leader Marine Le Pen is calling for “a clear head and a firm grip” in the wake of the Champs-Elysees gun attack that put the focus back on one of the main themes of her election campaign for the French presidency: France’s fight against Islamic extremism.

Speaking Friday morning on RFI radio, Le Pen said: “It is time to stop being naive.”

One of the key questions heading into Sunday’s first-round vote is whether the attack Thursday night that killed a police officer and injured two others could bump up the vote for her program of stepped-up security and border controls, more resources for police and tougher treatment of radicals listed on the government’s database of people regarded as potential threats to national security.

RELATED: Paris police shot on Champs-Elysees; IS group claims attack

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)