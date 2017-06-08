Patriots reach agreement on multi-year deal with Julian Edelman, sources say

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots and star wide receiver Julian Edelman have reportedly reached a contract extension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon that the sides have come to agreement on a multi-year extension.

The length and financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Edelman, 31, has 425 receptions and 24 touchdowns in eight seasons with New England.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)