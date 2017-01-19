Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett sounds off on Antonio Brown video

The New England Patriots have fielded a slew of questions this week regarding Antonio Brown’s Facebook Live video of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s profane-laced rant about the Patriots.

On Thursday, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett was asked for his take on Brown’s social media blunder. His response was the best of any given this week.

“I don’t give a (expletive) about his social media,” Bennett said. “I don’t follow him.”

Brown’s video captured Tomlin using derogatory words to describe the Patriots after his team clinched a spot in the AFC Championship game this past weekend.

Bennett thinks more people should be paying attention to his social media accounts as opposed to Brown’s.

“Send some followers my way, Antonio. I’ve got better content,” Bennett said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)