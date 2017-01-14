Patriots v Texans game gets political

BOSTON (WHDH) - A bet between governors.

The governor of Texas betting Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker that the Texans will win.

And they are putting food on the line.

Governor Greg Abbott putting up some Texas barbecue and Governor Baker firing right back, wagering some Boston cream pie cupcakes from the Koffee Kup in Springfield.

And donut shops in both states are betting as well!

Kane’s Donuts in Saugus is challenging Houston’s Hugs and Donuts.

“We all know the pats are going to win,” said a Kane’s employee “so Hugs and Donuts get ready get your shipping packaging cuz you know you’ll be sending us a dozen donuts. Go patriots we love you!”

Hugs and Donuts in Houston accepted the challenge and even brought back a New England favorite.

“We’ve brought back the crowd favorite Boston creme whiskey infused delicious filled donut,” said a Hugs and Donut employee, “for when we cream you on Saturday.”

The losing shop also has to snap some pictures of the staff baking the donuts, while wearing the winning teams jersey.

