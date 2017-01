LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - One person was injured after being struck by a car outside a school in Lexington.

The incident happened outside Estabrook Elementary School.

Officials say one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

