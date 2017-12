BOSTON (WHDH) — Police are asking the public’s help in locating a person of interest wanted in connection with an assault.

Police said an MBTA employee was assaulted on a bus with a dangerous weapon. The attack happened on Nov. 12 at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Washington Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBTA Transit Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)