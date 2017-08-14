Pet iguana on the loose bites person in New Hampshire

RYE, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Rye, New Hampshire caught a pet iguana that was spotted in town and had attacked someone.

Police said the 2-foot iguana was spotted on Sagamore Road and bit a person who was trying to capture it. Police were eventually able to catch the iguana.

“I’ve had a lot of different things in my career but this is my first iguana,” said Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh.

Police said the owner was located and the iguana was taken home. The person bitten by the iguana was not seriously injured.

The iguana’s owner said he is 10 years old and named Mr. Jingles. She said this is the second time he has ever escaped and got out of the house by digging a hole in the screen window.

