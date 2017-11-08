Plane makes emergency landing after woman catches cheating husband

(WHDH) — A flight destined for Bali was recently forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger learned her husband had been cheating on her.

ABC7 reports that a Qatar Airways pilot landed in India after the passenger reacted to the news with a violent outburst.

The woman used her husband’s hand to unlock his phone while he was asleep and discovered evidence that was cheating, according to the news outlet.

In a fit of rage, authorities say the woman then started a fight with her husband. When crew members tried to calm the woman down, she allegedly started to fight with them off as well.

The woman, along with her husband were ordered off the flight.

It’s not clear if the woman will face charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)