BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said a gang-related turf war spilled over onto busy Massachusetts Avenue on Monday night, putting dozens in harms way.

People in two separate cars traveling down Mass. Ave. reportedly shot at each other as they sped down the road. One driver rammed the other vehicle out of control, according to police.

“I heard smash. I turn around and I see the black car hit me. Then the white car, someone was passed out in the car,” witness Anunzie Viel said. “I was shaking the gentleman but he wasn’t awake.”

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after getting shot, police said. This victim crashed their car into two parked cars near Huntington Avenue. Viel said she was not in her car when it was struck.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said this man – believed to be in his early 30’s – is “well-known” to police. Officials are searching for the shooter as well as a black SUV.

A photo of one of the vehicles involved in the crash showed a car door riddled with bullet holes.

“We clearly believe this is a gang-related shooting,” Evans said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department.

No other injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.

