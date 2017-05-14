PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Providence are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy.

Maj. David Lapatin says the stabbing happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the city’s Olneyville neighborhood. Police say Jaheim Carter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lapatin says a suspect tried to flee the scene. No one has been charged but police have been questioning multiple witnesses and people of interest.

Police say the stabbing was apparently the result of an altercation nearby.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)