NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Police arrested a Quincy man accused of an assault on the Green Line.

Officials say John Alves, 34, allegedly assaulted an MBTA employee on a Green Line trolley. They then believe that he approached another employee when the train arrived at Riverside Station, and said he wanted to “give her a hug and kiss.”

He faces indecent assault and battery charges.

