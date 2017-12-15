ABINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A Comcast subcontractor was arrested after police said he assaulted a customer inside her Abington home Tuesday.

A 21-year-old woman told police that she was alone in her home when the worker pushed her against a wall and attempted to kiss her. Police identified the worker as a subcontractor for Comcast who was installing cable boxes. The man has an address in Rhode Island.

Police said Comcast is aware of the incident and the worker has been summonsed to Brockton District Court on charges of assaulting and accosting a person of the opposite sex.

“We take these allegations very seriously and we can confirm the contractor in question has been pulled from Comcast work,” Comcast spokesperson Mark Goodman said in a statement to 7News. “We are cooperating with law enforcement. He was a member of a third party Comcast firm, not a Comcast employee.”

Police did not release the subcontractor’s name or the street where the alleged incident happened.

