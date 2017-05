BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a father who was moving a vehicle ran over and killed a toddler in the driveway of a Bristol home.

City police say the 21-month-old child died at the scene around noon on Sunday.

Police have not released the identities of the child or the father.

Authorities are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)