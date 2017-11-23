Police: Driver crashes into 2 parked cars before slamming into Burlington house

A crash in Burlington involving three cars damaged a home and injured one person.

The homeowner told 7News that he is trying to wrap his head around what happened while he met with building inspectors to assess his home.

Burlington Fire said the home at 80 Bedford St. suffered structural damage as a result of the crash.

Responding crews found a 2006 Ford-F150 truck that crashed into a parked car, sending it into a third car.

Officials said they believed the truck cut across Bedford Street from Humboldt Avenue and hit two parked cars, then the house, before coming to a rest outside the front of the home.

The driver, a 46-year-old Burlington man, said he experienced a medical issue before the crash. That driver refused medical treatment at the scene.

A female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

A criminal citation has been issued as a result of the crash and a building inspector was called to the scene.

Officials said the driver will be cited for operating to endanger. Burlington Police said they will fill an Immediate Threat notification with the Massachusetts RMV.

Nobody in the home was injured but two people who live at the home have been displaced.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)