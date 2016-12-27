Police: Driver of truck that plunged into Westwood pond was drinking

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - Police say a man who was rescued after his truck plunged into an icy pond in Westwood Monday night had been drinking.

In a release, Westwood police say the 40-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released, will be cited for OUI liquor, negligent operation, marked lanes violation, and speeding.

The driver was able to escape after a truck plunged into an icy pond in Westwood on Monday. The man was rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters ripped through thick ice to recover the pick-up truck that ended up at the bottom of Buckminster Pond.

The man behind the wheel was able to get out of the driver’s seat before his truck sank.

The first few people to pull over on Pond Street, where the incident happened, saw the man crawl to safety. Witnesses say the driver had a small cut over one eye but did not appear to be seriously hurt. According to officials, the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pick-up did not go directly into the pond; the truck first ricocheted off a telephone pole, careened across the street and through a wooden a barrier fence. The truck avoided all large trees and ended up on the ice.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)