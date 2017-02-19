Police fatally shoot man brandishing rifle-style pellet gun

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a Portland police officer fatally shot a man who was brandishing what turned out to be a pellet gun that looked like a rifle.

Police received reports of a man walking through the parking lot of the Union Station Plaza strip mall screaming and pointing a gun at cars shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday. The weapon was described as a shotgun, rifle or BB gun.

The man, 22-year-old Chance David Baker of Portland, was shot outside of a sandwich shop where he still was brandishing the weapon. He died at a local hospital. Police say his rifle-style pellet gun had a wooden stock and scope.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on routine administrative leave while the incident is investigated. He hasn’t been identified.

