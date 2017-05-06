Police: Father, son arrested for possessing child porn

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say a former Boy Scouts volunteer and his son have been arrested for possessing child pornography.

Fifty-two-year-old Arthur Pare and his 23-year-old son, Nicholas, were arraigned Friday in Providence on child porn possession charges and released on personal recognizance. No attorney information was listed for either defendant.

Police say they had traced the pornography to the defendants’ Woonsocket home after it had been shared online. They say authorities found child pornography on digital media owned by the men.

Arthur Pare was a Cub Master of Cub Scout Pack 6 in Woonsocket from 2002 to 2004. He was Assistant Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 6 from 2006 to 2014. His son was a youth member from 2000 to 2012.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)