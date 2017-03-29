Police investigate robberies at popular North End eateries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are hoping surveillance video will help them track down the man who ripped off a North End restaurant.

This incident isn’t the first; two business in Boston’s North End were ripped off this week.

The first was Mike’s Pastry on Monday and the second was Vinoteca Di Monica on Wednesday.

In video you’ll see on just one station, a man is seen walking through the backdoor of Vinoteca Di Monica in the North End.

The video shows the man heading straight for the cash register, which is behind the bar. He used a tool to open the drawer and stole $250 in cash.

The owner said the man came in through the back door while he and others were working downstairs. He said they had no idea the cash was being stolen.

The incident on Wednesday follows the robbery of a Mike’s Pastry employee on Monday. Detectives spent Wednesday looking for surveillance video. They say the man grabbed the bag of cash the woman went to deposit across the street and ran off.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to contact police.

