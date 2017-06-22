Police investigating after body found in Braintree hotel

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Braintree and Massachusetts State Police say a 19-year-old woman’s body was found at the Hyatt Place Hotel at 50 Forbes Road.

Officers responded to the call from Hyatt Place around 7:53am and found the woman’s body.

Police say the victim is from Lawrence.

Braintree and Massachusetts State Police say they will release the woman’s name once her family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

