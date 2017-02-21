BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for vandals who broke off a sword on a Civil War monument across from the Statehouse.

Officials inspected the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial after a passerby discovered the monument had been vandalized on Tuesday morning.

The sword was found in front of the Beacon Street Memorial on the ground.

Experts are trying to determine if it can be repaired.

