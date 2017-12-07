Police investigating death of inmate at treatment unit

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections’ residential treatment unit.

Department spokesman Jeff Lyons says corrections officers and medical responders attempted life-saving measure on 34-year-old Phillip Borcuk early Wednesday after responding to his cell, where he was alone. They believed he was hurting himself.

Borcuk was taken to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lyons said the state’s medical examiner has conducted an autopsy and is awaiting toxicology results to determine manner of death.

Borcuk was has been in department custody since 2012 on charges of operating after being certified as a habitual offender, theft, and assault by prisoner. His parole eligibility date was Dec. 5, 2018 with a maximum release date a year later.

