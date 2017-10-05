Police: Kidnapping victim beaten, burned, forced into cage by group of women

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A group of five women are facing charges after Worcester police say they tied up a kidnapping victim before brutally beating and burning her inside an apartment in the city.

Officers responded Wednesday to 6 Mount Pleasant Street after recieving information that there were several women beating another woman inside, according to police.

Officers forced their way into the apartment and observed several people attempting to hide in various areas within the apartment. Police say a 35-year-old woman was found badly beaten and bleeding from an “obvious” assault.

The victim, who was conscious, told police that she was held against her will, bound with tape, punched, kicked, struck with a golf club and burned with a lit cigarette. The victim also told police that the women cut her hair and stuffed her inside a dog cage.

Police say crack cocaine, a digital scale, plastic sandwich baggies, cyclobenzaprine, a .45 caliber bullet, a cellphone, $55 in cash, needles and pipes were found in the apartment.

Before she was taken to the hospital for treatment, police say the victim said she was called to the apartment because Lillian Salgado “wanted to speak with her.”

Salgado, 40, Marian Murphy, 21, Jessica Moody, 30, Shayna Alexander, 41, Jamie Edick, 28, were all arrested and charged with assault and battery, among other things.

The group was slated to be arraigned Thursday in Worcester County District Court.

