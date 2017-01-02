Police: Man who threatened family is arrested after standoff

160815_handcuffs_generic

PHIPPSBURG, Maine (AP) — Police say a man who threatened to kill his sister and mother with a gun has been arrested in Phippsburg, Maine, following a seven-hour standoff with police.

Police say the women escaped shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday and called the Sagadahoc County sheriff’s office.

Negotiators were able to get the man to surrender shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. No one was hurt.

Police have charged 54-year-old Ruben Foster with two counts of criminal threatening with a firearm. He’s been jailed and is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus