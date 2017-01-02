Police: Man who threatened family is arrested after standoff

PHIPPSBURG, Maine (AP) — Police say a man who threatened to kill his sister and mother with a gun has been arrested in Phippsburg, Maine, following a seven-hour standoff with police.

Police say the women escaped shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday and called the Sagadahoc County sheriff’s office.

Negotiators were able to get the man to surrender shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. No one was hurt.

Police have charged 54-year-old Ruben Foster with two counts of criminal threatening with a firearm. He’s been jailed and is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

