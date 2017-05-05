Police: Motorist slams into another car, light pole after fleeing traffic stop

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a motorist was taken into custody Friday morning in Dartmouth after they fled a traffic stop, slammed into another car and crashed into a light pole.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded around 11 a.m. to the incident on Reed Road along Route 195 eastbound.

The suspect’s car burst into flames after crashing, according to police.

It’s not clear why the suspect was initially pulled over, but police allege the driver was operating without a license.

No additional details were immediately available.

