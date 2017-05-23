Police: Naked man arrested after leading officers on chase in Wayland

WAYLAND, MA (WHDH) - Police said they arrested a naked man who crashed his car into two police cruisers in Wayland before driving into the woods.

Police said they received several 911 calls reporting an erratic driver on Concord Road Tuesday. Officers tried to stop him but he allegedly crashed into two cruisers and nearly hit a poilce officer before driving off.

Police said the chase led them to Lincoln, where the driver allegedly drove through several backyards and then into a swamp in the woods. The driver, who witnesses said was naked, then got out of the car and led police on a short foot chase before he was arrested.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Manchester, New Hampshire, is due in court Wednesday.

