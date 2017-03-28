Police on scene of death investigation in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are on the scene of a death at a two-family home.

The incident happened at Douglas Street, at a home on the banks of the Piscataquog River.

According to the state AG’s office, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Police responded to the home just after 3 a.m. and found an adult male victim. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death is being planned for Wednesday.

No arrests have been announced, but authorities say they have identified all parties involved.

Manchester Police only referred to the incident as an “untimely death” and deferred questions to the Attorney General’s office.

A neighbor says police came to her door just after 4 a.m. to ask if she had heard any arguing. She told police she had not.

