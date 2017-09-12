BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the victims in a shooting that happened on the Southeast Expressway Sunday has died, authorities say.

State Police said Tuesday that Scott Stevens Jr., 32, of East Taunton has passed away.

Officials continue to investigate the shooting of Stevens and a second victim.

The investigation is still active. Stay with 7News for the latest details.

