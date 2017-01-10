Police rescue driver, pet lizard after Jeep fire in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Police came to the rescue of a Jeep driver and a pet lizard in Sturbridge on Tuesday.

State Police tweeted out a photo of the vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon, showing a Jeep with New York plates engulfed in flames.

Emergency crews responded to the scene. The driver and the lizard were not injured.

Police closed the left two lanes on I-84 Eastbound at Exit 2 as a result of the incident.

Police were sure to note that the rescued pet lizard was brought to a police cruiser to recover in the heated car.

