Police say man violently tried to steal police cruiser

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer is recovering after a man allegedly attempted to violently commandeer his police vehicle.

Police say 19-year-old Cristofer Veloz was under the influence of drugs when he attempted to steal Officer Joseph Daday’s police cruiser early Saturday. He was arraigned while handcuffed to his hospital bed in Attleboro Monday.

Authorities say he attacked Daday as he was exiting his cruiser.

Daday was responding to reports that Veloz was attempting to enter passing cars. The officer suffered a broken ankle and cuts.

Veloz was ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. He faces charges including carjacking and assault and battery.

The Sun Chronicle reports that Veloz’s lawyer, Maria Deaton, says this was an isolated incident and by all accounts, he’s a good kid.

