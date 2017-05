BOSTON (WHDH) - State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

They say 37-year-old Matthew Cooperstein wandered off from a mental health center in Boston.

Officials say he has ties to Waltham and may be headed in that direction.

