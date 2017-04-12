Police search woods where missing Boston woman’s remains were found

DEDHAM (WHDH) - In search of answers, Massachusetts State Police returned Wednesday to a wooded area in Dedham where a missing Boston woman’s skeletal remains were found last week.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said on Monday that the remains were those of 22-year-old Susan Anyanwu-Corbin, who had been missing since Feb. 2016.

Sky7 video from over the scene showed a crew of investigators searching for evidence in connection with Anyanwu-Corbin mysterious death in the woods adjacent to a parking lot on High Street.

Anyanwu-Corbin was born in Nigeria and arrived in the United States 4-5 years ago. Officials she lived in Boston’s Hyde Park, Dorchester and Roslindale neighborhoods during that time.

Many questions still remain and officials asked for the public’s help regarding information on Anyanwu-Corbin’s disappearance.

“We would ask those who now recognize her, who may have information about her disappearance, or her movements and associations prior to her February 2016 disappearance, to contact us,” Morrissey said. “There are important questions to be answered here.”

Investigators found jewelry and a Marist College sweatshirt when they initially discovered her remains.

Anyanwu-Corbin’s cause and manner of death is under investigation.

Authorities have not released any information regarding a potential suspect.

