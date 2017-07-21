Police searching for 3 men after violent home invasion in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Randolph are searching for three suspects after a woman and teenager were tied up Thursday morning during an armed home invasion.

Officers responded at around 10 a.m. to a home on Highland Avenue for a report of a home invasion and learned that three men had forced their way inside and demanded money before fleeing. Eight-year-old Nancy Tran, one of the children in the house, said one of the suspects was armed with a knife.

Nancy said the suspects tied up her mother, Hong Tran, and her 17-year-old cousin and covered their mouths with duct tape. Nancy and two other children, a 7-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, were ordered to sit on the couch as the suspects ransacked the house. Nancy said the suspects threatened to kill them if they yelled.

“They just ran inside and looked around,” said Nancy. “They stole my iPad, a laptop, a phone. We felt really scared.”

Tran said she tried to call for help, but that the men held her down, scratched her and prevented her from moving. She was eventually able to call 911 when the men left.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic men and one Asian man, all in their 20’s. Police said a gold chain was stolen from the home, along with electronics, cash and a purse.

A similar incident was reported in Canton on Tuesday, involving three men who allegedly pistol-whipped an elderly man. No arrests have been made in that case. Police have not said if the incidents are related.

