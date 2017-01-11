Police seek man who tried to rob Quincy Chipotle with hypodermic needle

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are searching for a man who they say tried to rob a Chipotle restaurant armed with a hypodermic needle.

Authorities said officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the restaurant on Newport Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

A cashier told officers that a man grabbed a bag of food and told her to “put all the money in the bag.” The man then threatened to stab her with a hypodermic syringe if she did not comply, police said.

Police said the man fled the restaurant on foot. A K9 searched the area but was unsuccessful.

He is described as a bearded white man who is about 25 to 30 years old. He is said to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 165 pounds.

The man was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood and grey sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

