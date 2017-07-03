Police seek woman who dumped malnourished cat in Walmart shopping cart

DERRY, NH (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a woman who was caught on surveillance video dumping a cat in a cardboard box and abandoning it in a Walmart shopping cart.

Video captured on June 8 at the store in Derry showed a dark sedan pull into a handicap parking spot and a middle-aged woman place the box in a carriage before pushing it into a store vestibule.

Police said a store employee discovered the cat, which was said to be “malnourished and poorly groomed.” The cat was taken to an emergency veterinarian, where it was euthanized due to “poor health.”

Derry police are investigating the incident as animal cruelty. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact police.

