PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted and tried to rob a 66-year-old pizza deliveryman.

Pawtucket police say the man was assaulted outside the Domino’s Pizza shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The suspect tried to rob the man but was unsuccessful.

Police say the victim was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The suspect has been described as a man who’s approximately 18 or 19 years old.

