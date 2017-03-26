Police warn of phone scam seeking money to clear warrants

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities are warning Massachusetts residents about hoax telephone calls that are meant to look like they’re coming from police.

Massachusetts State Police say they’ve received numerous complaints about calls that appear to come from a phone number for the department’s South Boston barracks. The caller is identified as an officer and then instructs victims to meet at local shopping centers to provide money to clear up police warrants.

Some calls have demanded thousands of dollars.

Police say not to go anywhere as a result of an unsolicited phone call, and that anyone who receives a similar call should immediately hang up.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)