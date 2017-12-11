WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Sixteen women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct are set to formally call on Congress to investigate the allegations.

A documentary group that released a film about the allegations says the women will address media on Monday.

During last year’s presidential campaign, more than a dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

