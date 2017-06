Vatican City (WHDH) — Pope Francis, known for his simple, down-to-Earth lifestyle, might be a little too plain and simple.

The Pope is receiving some backlash for not being fashion forward.

Vatican tailors and shoemakers claim that other clergy members are inspired by the Pope’s plain garb and as a result they are losing business.

