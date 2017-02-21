Portsmouth woman threatens police with gun

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman will be in court today after an hours long standoff with police.

Officials say they were responding to a well being check at the Springbrook condos in Portsmouth when the woman inside came out of her apartment and threatened police with a gun.

After barricading herself inside the condo, Susanne Becker was eventually arrested without incident.

She is facing several charges including disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.

