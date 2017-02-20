Powerball jackpot jumps to $403 million

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing did not yield a winner, pushing Wednesday’s grand prize to an estimated $403 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the Powerball website.

Last year, the winning ticket for a Powerball jackpot of $420.9 million was sold in Tennessee.

Saturday nights winning numbers were 9, 3, 33, 7, 31. The Powerball number was 20.

Wednesday’s jackpot will mark the 10th largest ever.

